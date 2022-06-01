First Match Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Involving "Hangman" Adam Page

AEW has announced the first match for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Former AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page will go one-on-one with NJPW/IMPACT star David Finlay.
The company announced the match on social media:
Next week on #AEWDynamite Hangman Adam Page returns to the ring to take on NJPW's David Finlay. pic.twitter.com/dMAlDYyeQO— AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) June 2, 2022
