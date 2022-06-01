WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Match Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Involving "Hangman" Adam Page

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

AEW has announced the first match for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Former AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page will go one-on-one with NJPW/IMPACT star David Finlay.

The company announced the match on social media:

