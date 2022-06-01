WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNT Title Defense, Athena Debut, Tag Action And More Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

TNT Title Defense, Athena Debut, Tag Action And More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced several matches Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Scorpio Sky defending the TNT championship against Dante Martin. Check out the announced lineup below:

-Scorpion Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT championship
-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
-The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros

