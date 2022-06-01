TNT Title Defense, Athena Debut, Tag Action And More Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced several matches Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Scorpio Sky defending the TNT championship against Dante Martin. Check out the announced lineup below:
-Scorpion Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT championship
-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
-The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros
⚡FRIDAY on #AEWRampage ⚡#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lRCPuA4LMF— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 2, 2022
⚡ SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches prior to tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 10:10PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com