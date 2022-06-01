WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Miro Returns To AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

Miro made a surprise return on tonight's n AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.

Miro appeared as the mystery opponent for Johnny Elite, who issued an open challenge to anyone on the AEW roster. Miro defeated Elite with a Camel Clutch submission.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #miro

