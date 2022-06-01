Miro Returns To AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles

Miro made a surprise return on tonight's n AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.
Miro appeared as the mystery opponent for Johnny Elite, who issued an open challenge to anyone on the AEW roster. Miro defeated Elite with a Camel Clutch submission.
#TheRedeemer, @ToBeMiro, is BACK and the crowd are on their feet! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Aw8DJAitSE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
