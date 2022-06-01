CM Punk To Wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi At Forbidden Door PPV In Chicago

The opening match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles saw CM Punk and FTR defeated Max Caster and the Gunn Club in six-man action.

Following the broadcast, Punk delivered a promo mentioning the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th in Chicago. He demanded that whoever his opponent for the event is to make themselves known.

Out came Hiroshi Tanahashi, who stared down with the champ, marking the first confirmed match for the PPV.