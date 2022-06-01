WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: AEW Dynamite Has A Special Stage Setup For Tonight's Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

AEW debuts in southern California for the first time ever at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California with Dynamite on TBS tonight. The promotion has rolled out a special stage set up for the big event which features a large LED screen wrapping around the entrance tunnels.

@WretleTix on Twitter is reporting 13,735 tickets have been distributed for tonight's show, making it one of the highest attended Dynamite shows in the company's history.

Source: Photos: @DrainBamager, @ZayDynamite35
Tags: #aew #dynamite

