📸 PHOTOS: AEW Dynamite Has A Special Stage Setup For Tonight's Episode

AEW debuts in southern California for the first time ever at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California with Dynamite on TBS tonight. The promotion has rolled out a special stage set up for the big event which features a large LED screen wrapping around the entrance tunnels.
@WretleTix on Twitter is reporting 13,735 tickets have been distributed for tonight's show, making it one of the highest attended Dynamite shows in the company's history.
Special dynamite stage for tonight’s LA debut pic.twitter.com/wJVD8Eia1i— CYN (@JesseDAXSTAN) June 1, 2022
NEW AEW DYNAMITE STAGE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LcBcnuBywl— Zay (@ZayDynamite35) June 1, 2022
