Mike Chioda Reveals He Was On A "F*cking Cruise!" When AEW Called Him To Be A Part Of Double Or Nothing

Former longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda officiated the Owen Hart Cup finals during Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Chioda got the call to ask if he wanted to be a part of the event while on a cruise with his wife as revealed on his Monday Mailbag podcast for AdFreeShows.

On getting a call from AEW:

“I was on a cruise with my wife. Second day on the cruise, I get a call from [AEW producer] Dean Malenko. And Dean’s like ‘Hey, where you at? What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m on a f*cking cruise!’”

On agreeing to referee the match:

“First time I’m on a cruise in four or five years with my wife, and I’ve got to start f*cking dieting. I’m sitting down there at the bar too at this time … I come up there, I meet my wife, and I didn’t even tell her yet … she sees me coming in with this egg white omelet, some fruit, real healthy cottage cheese, and she’s like ‘What are you doing? You’re not trying the waffles? You’re not getting the pancakes over there?’ I’m like, ‘AEW called and they want me to do a show in two weeks.’”

On AEW’s reaction:

“It was cool, they popped real huge [on the phone] they were happy I was able to do it, I wanted to do it. It’s an honor getting called back to do something like that for Owen Hart. Worked with him many, many years. Owen and Bret were always great guys to me man, good people. God bless Owen.”

