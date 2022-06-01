Surprise Returned Teased For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite?

Former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry) has fans buzzing with speculation tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Perry tweeted, "Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason."

Fans believe her tweet is hinting at the return of her husband Miro, who is believed to be ready to return anytime now. Below is what has been announced for tonight's broadcast:

- MJF to speak

- Johnny Elite vs. TBA

- Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

- Wardlow vs. JD Drake

- Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, Darby Allin & Matt Hardy vs. Young Bucks, reDRagon and Hikuleo

- CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and Gunn Club

