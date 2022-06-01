WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Monday's WWE RAW Draws Second Lowest Viewership On USA Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

This week's May 30 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a viewership decline. A report from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reveals the episode drew an average of 1.497 million viewers, which is down from the 1.732 million viewers last week. This episode served as the go-home edition of RAW for Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell. 

The 3-hour broadcast scored a 0.42 in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.41 rating last week. This is the second-lowest total viewership in the history of the flagship broadcast on USA Network, behind the July 5, 2021 edition.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

