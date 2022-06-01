Ric Flair Is Working With WWE Again

The legendary Ric Flair is back working with WWE on a new project which will look at his life and career. The documentary will feature "never-before-revealed history" about The Nature Boy.
WWE announced today that they’ve reached an agreement with Flair tweeting, “Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi, and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2-hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy!"
Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/0IZZf4J7CY— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2022
Flair and WWE mutually parted ways in August 2021 after he requested his release. No further details were provided but we'll be sure to keep you updated.
