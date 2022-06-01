Ric Flair Is Working With WWE Again

The legendary Ric Flair is back working with WWE on a new project which will look at his life and career. The documentary will feature "never-before-revealed history" about The Nature Boy.

WWE announced today that they’ve reached an agreement with Flair tweeting, “Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi, and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2-hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy!"

Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/0IZZf4J7CY — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2022

Flair and WWE mutually parted ways in August 2021 after he requested his release. No further details were provided but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Read more WWE news: