Ric Flair Is Working With WWE Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

The legendary Ric Flair is back working with WWE on a new project which will look at his life and career. The documentary will feature "never-before-revealed history" about The Nature Boy. 

WWE announced today that they’ve reached an agreement with Flair tweeting, “Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi, and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2-hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy!"

Flair and WWE mutually parted ways in August 2021 after he requested his release. No further details were provided but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Tags: #wwe #ric flair #hall of fame

