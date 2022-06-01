AEW Star Ricky Starks On Why He Will Make You Cry

AEW star Ricky Starks was recently interviewed on the Bleav In Pro Wrestling podcast, during which he talked about why he is so good at trash-talking. Check out what the current FTW champion had to say below:

“Sometimes I may have something loaded in the chamber that I’ve thought of right before I’ve gone out, sometimes they just come off the top of my head,” he said. ” … We have a lot of corny people … It’s terrible, and this is why some of these people get made fun of by people like me.”

On how he is quick with his tongue:

“I’m a very quick-witted person. I have a very silver, metal tongue; I will slice through you. You may be able to beat my ass, but I can make you cry.”

