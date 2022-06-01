WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Files To Trademark Her Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

AEW Star Files To Trademark Her Ring Name

An AEW star Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) filed to trademark her ring name with the USPTO for entertainment services on May 27. She did so through attorney Michael Dockins who made the filing on May 27, 2022.

The description can be read below:

“Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, podcasting, and action figures for entertainment purposes.”

Read more AEW news:

📸 PHOTO: AEW Star Max Caster Flips Off Vince McMahon's Hollywood Star

On Tuesday night, AEW Max Caster went down to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and found WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon’s star located [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 07:58AM


Tags: #aew #diamante #priscilla zuniga

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76597/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π