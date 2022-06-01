AEW Star Files To Trademark Her Ring Name

An AEW star Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) filed to trademark her ring name with the USPTO for entertainment services on May 27. She did so through attorney Michael Dockins who made the filing on May 27, 2022.

The description can be read below:

“Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, podcasting, and action figures for entertainment purposes.”

