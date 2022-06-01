Sonya Deville Announces New WWE Merchandise For Pride Month

Sonya Deville is the first openly gay female Superstar in WWE history and has long been the brand ambassador for the company's LGBTQ community. Today, Deville announced WWE is launching new "WWE Together" merchandise on their official shop, with proceeds going to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

For more information, click here.

Guysss! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 This June, @WWE is officially launching new “WWE Together” merch with 100% of net proceeds benefiting @GLAAD. Visit https://t.co/woV4FYjNMG for more info! pic.twitter.com/R8RSJhF5LN — The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 1, 2022

Read more WWE news: