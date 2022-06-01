WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sonya Deville Announces New WWE Merchandise For Pride Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

Sonya Deville is the first openly gay female Superstar in WWE history and has long been the brand ambassador for the company's LGBTQ community. Today, Deville announced WWE is launching new "WWE Together" merchandise on their official shop, with proceeds going to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Tags: #wwe #sonya deville #pride

