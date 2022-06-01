WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Johnny Elite To Wrestle On Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Signs Open Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

Following his recent AEW debut, Johnny Elite will be returning to Dynamite tonight in Los Angeles where he will face anyone from the AEW roster having signed an open contract.

Elite was revealed as the Joker going up against Samoa Joe in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament a couple of weeks ago. There has been much speculation since, with fans wondering if he will sign with the promotion. Today AEW President Tony Khan announced that Johnny Elite has signed an open contract to face anyone on the AEW roster:


