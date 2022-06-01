Johnny Elite To Wrestle On Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Signs Open Contract

Following his recent AEW debut, Johnny Elite will be returning to Dynamite tonight in Los Angeles where he will face anyone from the AEW roster having signed an open contract.
Elite was revealed as the Joker going up against Samoa Joe in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament a couple of weeks ago. There has been much speculation since, with fans wondering if he will sign with the promotion. Today AEW President Tony Khan announced that Johnny Elite has signed an open contract to face anyone on the AEW roster:
After earning his first @AEW win last weekend #JohnnyElite returns to #AEWDynamite tonight aiming to work his way to the top!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022
For AEW’s LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in @AEW!
Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight? pic.twitter.com/odBJd4pE29
