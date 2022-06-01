WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

CM Punk Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a trios match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS, with CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and the Gunn Club:

The updated lineup includes:

- The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin
- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
- CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club
- We’ll hear from MJF

Don't forget to leave your thoughts on this news in the comment section below!

Read more AEW Dynamite news:

AEW Announces MJF Will Appear On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

On Saturday, news broke that MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest signing, sparking rumors he could no-show the Double or Nothing PPV on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 01:54PM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76594/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π