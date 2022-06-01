CM Punk Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a trios match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS, with CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and the Gunn Club:

The updated lineup includes:

- The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin

- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

- CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club

- We’ll hear from MJF

