CM Punk Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a trios match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS, with CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and the Gunn Club:
In his 1st appearance as @AEW World Champion, The Best In The World @CMPunk will team with @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs. the trio of @PlatinumMax/@coltengunn/@theaustingunn on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8LVMEwdCew
The updated lineup includes:
- The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin
- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
- CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club
- We’ll hear from MJF
