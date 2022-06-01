Matt Cardona Confirms He Will Be At NWA Alwayz Ready Despite Injury

Matt Cardona has confirmed he will be at the upcoming NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view despite having suffered a torn biceps at the recent GCW Downward Spiral event.

During Busted Open Radio on Wednesday, Cardona has the following to say:

"Doctor is suggesting surgery, which I will be getting on Tuesday but there is no way I'm not coming to a pay-per-view named after me," Cardona said on the show. "I will be there. I don't know what exactly is going to happen, I don't know what exactly is going to go down. I'm going to be there, I'll have the Ten Pounds of Gold with me and that's really Billy's [Corgan] decision what he wants to do." "Trust me, part of me wanted to just tape it up and work through it but I want to be doing this for a long, long time so it's probably better that I get it taken care of right now."

He added, "I will be there, I don't care if I have to drive, walk, crawl, fly, I will be there. What I'll be doing? I'm not sure but the champ will be in the building," he said.

