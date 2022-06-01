WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Confirms He Will Be At NWA Alwayz Ready Despite Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

Matt Cardona has confirmed he will be at the upcoming NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view despite having suffered a torn biceps at the recent GCW Downward Spiral event.

During Busted Open Radio on Wednesday, Cardona has the following to say:

"Doctor is suggesting surgery, which I will be getting on Tuesday but there is no way I'm not coming to a pay-per-view named after me," Cardona said on the show. "I will be there. I don't know what exactly is going to happen, I don't know what exactly is going to go down. I'm going to be there, I'll have the Ten Pounds of Gold with me and that's really Billy's [Corgan] decision what he wants to do."

"Trust me, part of me wanted to just tape it up and work through it but I want to be doing this for a long, long time so it's probably better that I get it taken care of right now."

He added, "I will be there, I don't care if I have to drive, walk, crawl, fly, I will be there. What I'll be doing? I'm not sure but the champ will be in the building," he said. 

Source: podcasts.apple.com
Tags: #nwa #alwayz ready #matt cardona

