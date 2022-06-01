AEW Announces MJF Will Appear On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

On Saturday, news broke that MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest signing, sparking rumors he could no-show the Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday. However, MJF appeared at the event in a losing effort to Wardlow and was stretchered out of the arena after taking 10 powerbombs.

There was a report following that PPV that MJF would be off AEW television for a while, and he had a meeting scheduled with Tony Khan to address his concerns. It now appears those concerns have been addressed (if indeed they were legit) as MJF will be appearing on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

AEW is advertising MJF for Dynamite across their social media:

