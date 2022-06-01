WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Upcoming Episodes Of WWE NXT 2.0 To Be Pre-Recorded

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

WWE is to record some upcoming of NXT 2.0 next week, according to a report from PWInsider.

Next week the company will hold double tapings on Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The June 7 episode will air live as usual but June 14 and 21 will be pre-recorded with a return to live broadcasting on June 28.

It remains unclear at this stage why there will be a two-week break in tapings, but we'll be sure to keep you updated when we hear more.

