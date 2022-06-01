10-Man Tag, CM Punk In Action, MJF Speaks And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Following Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW debuts in southern California for the first time ever at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California with Dynamite on TBS.

One of the big matches being advertised for the broadcast is a 10-man tag, featuring The AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus teaming with Christian Cage, Darby Allin, and Matt Hardy to go up against The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Hikuleo.

Hikuleo and Allin are replacing Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy in the match, as both are believed to be "beat up" and need some time out of the ring to rest up.

Check out the card announced thus far for the show:

- The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin

- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

- CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club

- We’ll hear from MJF