📸 PHOTO: AEW Star Max Caster Flips Off Vince McMahon's Hollywood Star

On Tuesday night, AEW Max Caster went down to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and found WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon’s star located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. He posted a photo of himself flipping the bird above his plaque.
He captioned his photo with #MicDrop.
#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/FcO3OoozEw— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) June 1, 2022
