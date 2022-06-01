WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📸 PHOTO: AEW Star Max Caster Flips Off Vince McMahon's Hollywood Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

📸 PHOTO: AEW Star Max Caster Flips Off Vince McMahon's Hollywood Star

On Tuesday night, AEW Max Caster went down to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and found WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon’s star located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. He posted a photo of himself flipping the bird above his plaque. 

He captioned his photo with #MicDrop.

Read more AEW news:

Joey Janela Wants Sonny Kiss Pushed In AEW Beyond Pride Month

Former AEW star Joey Janela has urged Tony Khan to push Sonny Kiss during the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Janela an [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2022 03:45PM


Tags: #aew #wwe #max caster

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76587/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π