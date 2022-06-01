WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For Next Week's WWE NXT In Your House 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

The final match card for next week's WWE NXT 2.0 In Hour House has been set following this week's episode on USA Network:

Check out the updated card below:

- NXT Title Match: Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c) – Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

- NXT Women’s Title Match: Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

- NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

- NXT North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo- The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.


