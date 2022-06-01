Updated Card For Next Week's WWE NXT In Your House 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

The final match card for next week's WWE NXT 2.0 In Hour House has been set following this week's episode on USA Network:

Check out the updated card below:

- NXT Title Match: Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c) – Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

- NXT Women’s Title Match: Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

- NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

- NXT North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo- The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.