Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Teasing Return To Pro Wrestling?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2022

Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on Twitter after posting tweets that seem to hint at a return to pro wrestling.

Rotunda tweeted, “Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.

I’m ready now”

The post also featured a red circle emoji.


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda

