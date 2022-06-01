Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Teasing Return To Pro Wrestling?

Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt has fans speculating on Twitter after posting tweets that seem to hint at a return to pro wrestling.
Rotunda tweeted, “Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.
I’m ready now”
The post also featured a red circle emoji.
I’m ready now⭕️
