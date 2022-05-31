WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark & Dark Elevation Results
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 31, 2022
Here are the results from AEW's most recent YouTube shows, starting with the special episode of Dark from before Double or Nothing on Saturday.
Dark (5/28)
VIDEO Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler via Submission (0:59)
~
Anna Jay defeated Sandra Moone via Submission (2:41)
~
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) defeated Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe & Matt Brannigan via Pinfall (3:50)
~
Riho, Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamanté w/ Vickie Guerrero via Pinfall (6:12)
~
Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix & PAC) defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo via Submission (10:34)
~
Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen w/ Isiah Kassidy via Pinfall (6:10)
---
Dark Elevation (5/30)
VIDEO Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (5:39)
~
Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati via Submission (5:18) to retain the ROH Women's World Championship
---
Dark (5/31)
VIDEO Mercedes Martinez defeated Viva Van via Submission (2:40) to retain the ROH Women's World Championship
~
The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated Hunter Grey & Paul Titan via Pinfall (4:10)
~
Anthony Ogogo defeated Carlie Bravo via Knock Out (3:44)
~
Jamie Hayter defeated Danika Della Rouge via Pinfall (1:19)
~
Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Pretty Peter Avalon) & Serpentico via Pinfall (5:48)
