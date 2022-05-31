AEW's Youngest Signee Nick Wayne Reveals What He's Doing To Prepare For AEW Debut

Nick Wayne became the youngest person to sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling at the age of 16. While we wait for him to be old enough to debut on the roster, Wayne sat down with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and updated fans on his position with AEW.

“From now until I’m 18, it’s like a learning experience there, I’ll go to the shows, learn TV wrestling, learn how AEW does things, meet the agents, learn the production, so when I turn 18 we’ll be ready to rock and roll. People I’m looking forward to working with, Jerry Lynn, one of the agents, he’s one of the best. I love Jerry Lynn. In the ring, working with Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], easily one of the best careers in professional wrestling ever. Other guys who have inspired me a lot throughout the way, Kenny Omega, so many names.”

Wayne was asked his thoughts on AEW's product.

“It’s incredible. They’re doing something that other people aren’t doing. They’re pushing the limits and pushing boundaries. The matches they put on, on a weekly basis, are jaw-dropping. They were the first ever wrestling company to have a deathmatch on TV, that’s never been done. Just going outside the box. The product is incredible and I’m beyond thankful that, out of all the places I got signed to, it was AEW.”

On wrestling Darby Allin:

“I didn’t even know Darby was in town. When the match was over, stuff started to unfold, chaos kind of started to happen, I was in the corner, going up the ropes, I hear Darby’s music and the crowd goes insane. ‘Hold up, Darby is here?’ He came out, him and Christopher Daniels did their thing, it was me and him, I had no idea he was there or what was going to happen. He grabbed the mic and I thought, ‘Maybe he is going to come back to the Independents for one match against me at DEFY.’ He starts talking and he’s like, ‘I’m not here to fire you, I’m here for something else,’ and pulls a paper out of his pocket. Instantly, goosebumps, a lump in my throat, I looked at my mom and was like, ‘No way,’ I saw him unfold the paper and I could see the shadow of the AEW logo on top of the paper. Once he showed the fans, the fans went crazy. I had no idea that anything was going on. I didn’t know how to react. It was such a surreal moment, the best thing that has happened to me in my life.”

On a conversation he had with Tony Khan: