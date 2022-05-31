WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Below 2 million Viewers For May 27 Episode

The May 27 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw the viewership drop. The 2-hour broadcast was watched by an average of 1.878 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.031 million a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The key 18-49 demographic for this week scored a 0.43 rating, down from the 0.45 rating a week ago.

