AEW Rampage Viewership Drops For May 27 Episode

The viewership for the May 27 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT is in. The hour broadcast pulled in 341,000 viewers which is down from the 410,000 viewers the show drew the week previous.

The show was once again aired in an earlier time slot, this time 6:30 PM EST time due to NHL Playoff coverage. In terms of the key 18 to 49 demographic, the show scored 0.14, which is down from the 0.15 demo the show drew last Friday.