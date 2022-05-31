Joey Janela Wants Sonny Kiss Pushed In AEW Beyond Pride Month

Former AEW star Joey Janela has urged Tony Khan to push Sonny Kiss during the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Janela and Kiss were a tag team in AEW for almost a year, and he wants Kiss to get a fair showing, not just for pride month. Janela is no longer with AEW. Check out what Janela had to say below:

“Tony Khan, you better push Sonny f*cking Kiss. Most improved wrestler right now in the world … Everything looks f*cking great now, and push Sonny Kiss, not in June because it’s pride month, push Sonny Kiss from June to f*cking June because that’s the bottom line, because the Bad Boy f*cking said so.”