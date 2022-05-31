WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Postponing Inaugural Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

We reported earlier today, Sunny Dhinsa and Gzim Selmani (The Authors of Pain) postponed their inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which was scheduled to take place on June 4, 2022. It was announced the show would be moved to July 9.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that there was an issue with the arena which is why the event was postponed Talent were reportedly told they would be paid to a "certain extent" although there is no confirmation as to whether this has happened and some talent has said they will not be able to head over to England in July, which could suggest the card for the event changes. Several of the talent involved were upset about the situation.

The report notes that WES is looking to pull out some surprises for the show when it takes.

Source: Fightful Select
