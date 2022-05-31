Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian In Concert This Thursday In Los Angles

AEW star Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian are in concert this Thursday in Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood. Check out the official press release below:
The day after AEW debuts in Los Angeles, Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian will take center stage at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood.
Frankie, with his band Gutter Candy, will open the evenings entertainment with a hard-hitting set of their uniquel brand of metal, followed by Jeff, as PeroxyWhy?Gen, in a special acoustic set.
With capacity of a mere 500, tickets are likely to go fast. www.whisyagogo.com
Frankie and Jeff will both meet and greet fans after the show, signing autographs, memorabilia and taking photos.
This show is produced by Rick Bassman and Larger Than Life Management.
⚡ Jeff Hardy Was "A Mess" Physically Heading Into Double Or Nothing Match
