The Latest On Naomi and Sasha Banks WWE Suspension

As previously reported, Naomi and Sasha Banks are currently suspended from WWE for both walking out of the company at WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago over creative frustrations.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting there has been little if any communication between both sides as it stands. The report notes the company has canceled all travel plans for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as of last week.

In addition, they are reporting a source high up in WWE told them that they don't believe Naomi and Sasha Banks' contracts would be frozen if they were not being paid, although they have been unable to confirm Dave Meltzer's report in the Wrestling Observer that they are not being paid.

There was also initially some pushback from a few people in WWE over the decision to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but ultimately that was the decision taken.