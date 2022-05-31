Lacey Evans Explains Why She Didn't Return As Announced On WWE Monday Night RAW

Despite being previously announced as making her in-ring return this past Monday on WWE Raw, Lacey Evans didn't appear as previously advertised. This prompted a fan to question Evans.
Still recovering. 🤕💪😩 https://t.co/nx3qRisEKR— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 31, 2022
Despite this, Lacey Evans served as the Honorary Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
In addition to this, Evans tweeted the following about her NASCAR duties:
What happens when you stay flexin?😩 GRAND MARSHAL duties got me laid up. @nascaronfox @wwe @cocacola @nascar it's all your fault!!!!! 💪🤕 pic.twitter.com/ZslTFaowcg— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 30, 2022
