Lacey Evans Explains Why She Didn't Return As Announced On WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 31, 2022

Despite being previously announced as making her in-ring return this past Monday on WWE Raw, Lacey Evans didn't appear as previously advertised. This prompted a fan to question Evans.

Despite this, Lacey Evans served as the Honorary Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

In addition to this, Evans tweeted the following about her NASCAR duties:

Lacey Evans Returned On This Week's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick [...]

Tags: #wwe #lacey evans

