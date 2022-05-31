Matt Cardona Confirms Torn Bicep Injury, Requires Surgery

Matt Cardona today confirmed he suffered a torn bicep after getting an MRI to access his injury. He tweeted, "Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates."
Cardona was scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11.
Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates.— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com