Matt Cardona Confirms Torn Bicep Injury, Requires Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

Matt Cardona today confirmed he suffered a torn bicep after getting an MRI to access his injury. He tweeted, "Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates."

Cardona was scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11.