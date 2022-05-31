WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
“Hangman” Adam Page Comments On His AEW World Title Loss

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

"Hangman" Adam Page has issued his first comments since losing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Here is what he posted on Twitter:

"I’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other.  change the world."


