WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Jarrett Confirms New WWE Role As SVP of Live Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

Jeff Jarrett Confirms New WWE Role As SVP of Live Events

PWInsider recently reported that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will begin his duties as ‘Senior Vice President of Live Events’ this week. During the opening his My World podcast he confirmed the news saying he is passionate about live event touring:

“As you know me, Conrad, I’m a personal guy and I’ll leave it personal for that matter. It’s kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP, Live Events. You know as well as anybody, my passion is in live events, but I’ll just kind of leave that right there. It’s gonna be a journey that I’m excited about but, as it all comes together, you know what this means don’t you? Well, I am so ready for year two [of his podcast], let’s rock Conrad.”

Read more WWE news:

Top WWE Source Provides Insight Into Why Stephanie McMahon Is Taking A Break From WWE

As previously reported, to the shock of many Stephanie McMahon recently announced she was taking a "leave of absence" from WWE to focus on h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 29, 2022 10:44AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76569/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π