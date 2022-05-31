Jeff Jarrett Confirms New WWE Role As SVP of Live Events

PWInsider recently reported that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will begin his duties as ‘Senior Vice President of Live Events’ this week. During the opening his My World podcast he confirmed the news saying he is passionate about live event touring:

“As you know me, Conrad, I’m a personal guy and I’ll leave it personal for that matter. It’s kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP, Live Events. You know as well as anybody, my passion is in live events, but I’ll just kind of leave that right there. It’s gonna be a journey that I’m excited about but, as it all comes together, you know what this means don’t you? Well, I am so ready for year two [of his podcast], let’s rock Conrad.”