In Your House Go-Home Build, Tournament Finals And More Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

In Your House Go-Home Build, Tournament Finals And More Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

The In Your House go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air tonight on USA Network live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Check out the announced card below: 

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

- NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

- Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan

- Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

- Wes Lee vs. Sanga


