In Your House Go-Home Build, Tournament Finals And More Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

The In Your House go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air tonight on USA Network live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Check out the announced card below:
- NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson
- NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell
- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp
- Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan
- Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez
- Wes Lee vs. Sanga
Get ready for the final stop before #NXTIYH this Saturday!#WWENXT 2.0 TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/1UdDqI1ao0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 31, 2022
