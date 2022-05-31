WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Event Postponed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

Sunny Dhinsa and Gzim Selmani (The Authors of Pain) have postponed their inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which was scheduled to take place on June 4, 2020. The event has drawn a lot of interest given it features a very strong card of talent.

The show will now take place on July 9 and all tickets purchased will be honored for the new date. 

Below is the card for the event

WES World Championship
Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem

WES Women’s World Championship
Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) vs. CJ Perry (Lana)

WES World Tag Team Championship
Legion of Pain (Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Match
Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. JONAH

WES Women’s World Tag Team Championship
Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

Pre-Show Match
Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

Pre-Show Match
Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (No Way Jose)

Jonathan Coachman and Matt Rehwoldt on commentary.


