Inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Event Postponed

Sunny Dhinsa and Gzim Selmani (The Authors of Pain) have postponed their inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which was scheduled to take place on June 4, 2020. The event has drawn a lot of interest given it features a very strong card of talent.

The show will now take place on July 9 and all tickets purchased will be honored for the new date.

RESCHEDULE 📢



Unfortunately, the event organisers of @wesofficialtv have decided to postpone this event. Originally due to take place on 4 June, this event has been rescheduled to 9 July 2022.



All tickets remain valid for the new date.



More info 📲 https//t.co/aLqdDa1K3a pic.twitter.com/tvYWaYTsoo — Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) May 31, 2022

Below is the card for the event

WES World Championship

Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem

WES Women’s World Championship

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) vs. CJ Perry (Lana)

WES World Tag Team Championship

Legion of Pain (Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Match

Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. JONAH

WES Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

Pre-Show Match

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

Pre-Show Match

Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (No Way Jose)

Jonathan Coachman and Matt Rehwoldt on commentary.