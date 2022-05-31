Inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Event Postponed

Sunny Dhinsa and Gzim Selmani (The Authors of Pain) have postponed their inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which was scheduled to take place on June 4, 2020. The event has drawn a lot of interest given it features a very strong card of talent.
The show will now take place on July 9 and all tickets purchased will be honored for the new date.
RESCHEDULE 📢— Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) May 31, 2022
Unfortunately, the event organisers of @wesofficialtv have decided to postpone this event. Originally due to take place on 4 June, this event has been rescheduled to 9 July 2022.
All tickets remain valid for the new date.
More info 📲 https//t.co/aLqdDa1K3a pic.twitter.com/tvYWaYTsoo
Below is the card for the event
WES World Championship
Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem
WES Women’s World Championship
Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) vs. CJ Perry (Lana)
WES World Tag Team Championship
Legion of Pain (Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin
Triple Threat Match
Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. JONAH
WES Women’s World Tag Team Championship
Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado
Pre-Show Match
Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick
Pre-Show Match
Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (No Way Jose)
Jonathan Coachman and Matt Rehwoldt on commentary.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com