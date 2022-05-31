AEW Star Discusses Being Compared To Batista

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW rising prospect Wardlow discussed being compared to Batista and how fans reacted when he turned face. Check out the highlights below:

Wardlow on being compared to Batista:

“So, obviously, very flattering. I like to say, being compared to people’s cool, but there’s only one Wardlow and I feel like you really can’t compare me to many. With that said, being compared to Batista is always going to make me blush just because I was a huge Batista fan and he is one of the best-looking professional wrestlers to ever step in the ring, physique-wise, and he was one of the biggest superstars that wrestling ever created. You can count on one or two hands the names that truly ran the company and were the top guy and were like true superstar status – in the media, in that demographic of like what’s cool and exciting and mainstream. And now obviously going on to acting in Hollywood, not many people can do that. So, to be compared to that is awesome because that’s what I want to be. I want to be one of those guys down the road that you can count on one or two hands. I want Wardlow in the mix when you’re talking about Batista, when you’re talking about John Cena, when you talk about Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, you’re gonna be talking about Wardlow as well.”

