NWA Announces Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the lineup for tonight's NWA Power which will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. Here is the official announcement:

“Our PowerrrTrip through the Bluegrass State continues on this episode of NWA Powerrr! NWA newcomer Matt Vine battles Eric Jackson! The “King of All Evil” Thom Latimer takes on Rhett Titus! And in our main event, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide looks to extend his winning streak against the “Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino! The gold is on the line!”