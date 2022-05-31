NJPW Announces Lineup For Show On AXS TV This Week

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their show this week on AXS TV will feature Tetsuya Naito challenging IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada for his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

NJPW's full announcement below:

This Thursday on AXS TV, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is at stake in Dontaku’s thrilling main event!

Tetsuya Naito challenges Kazuchika Okada in their third singles match of 2022 inside the Fukuoka PayPay Dome. After a defeat to Naito put Okada out of the New Japan Cup, Okada was quick to demand they face off once more at Dontaku with the world heavyweight gold on the line. Declaring that their first two matches in 2022 were mere starters, the Rainmaker promised that the main course was just arriving at Dontaku.

Sample this incredible clash of the two best in the world Thursday at 10/9c on AXS TV and Fight Network in select international markets!

