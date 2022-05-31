AEW Star Jake Atlas Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence

Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on May 23 and charged with misdemeanor battery. Atlas signed with AEW in January but has been out of action with a torn ACL.

Police and court documents reveal, Kenny Marquez was arrested in the early hours of Monday, May 23 following an incident that began at an Orlando bar and continued at a friend's house. Atlas was reportedly drinking with friends and called his partner to join him for drinks when the pair left the bar they went t "to a female friend's house to engage in sexual activities" where a "few friends then relocated" to continue drinking.

At some stage, Atlas and his partner got into a verbal argument when his partner "showed more attention to the female half" than to Atlas. Things then "became physically aggressive and (Atlas) charged at" his partner. Atlas is reported to have scratched his partner's forearm and tore his shirt.

Friends of the pair attempted to get Atlas to leave but he refused and police were called. The police report states that Atlas was given "multiple opportunities to tell his side; however, he was only interested in talking bad about" his partner. Based on what police arrived at they felt they had cause to charge Atlas with misdemeanor battery (domestic violence).

Atlas was released from jail later that day and agreed in writing that he would not contact the alleged victim and would stay at least 500 feet away until deemed otherwise by the Ninth Judicial Court in Orange County, Florida. Atlas will be arraigned on the domestic violence charge on June 28.

