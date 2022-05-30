WWE RAW Results - May 30, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 30, 2022): Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

"Big Time" Becky Lynch Addresses the WWE Universe

We start off our special Memorial Day episode with a cold open. Lynch makes her way to the ring and hops on the mic after Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton--our commentary team--show highlights from Becs manipulations to add herself into the Raw Women's Championship match this Sunday at Hell in a Cell. "Welcome to the big time, and welcome to Monday Night Raw!" Cheap pop. Lynch whoops, stating it feels great to do that again. She recollects it's been a while since she's welcomed us to Monday Night Raw due to her sadness over losing her title. She accuses the audience of praying for her downfall. "So many of you hope I never get my hands on that title again, don't you?" She then yells that she runs on spite and coffee and does what she wants, and right now she's feeling pretty fueled up. Lynch states she collects enemies the way other people collect stamps and coins. She states she's days away from regaining her title at Hell in a Cell.

She goes on, stating that she defies odds and convention.

She throws us back to Money in the Bank 2020--the one held at the corporate HQ during the height of the pandemic--and shows us stills of Asuka winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Becky reminds us that the case didn't hold a contract, but a belt, as Becky had to step away for motherhood. Lynch states she had a plan; she knew she could defeat Asuka, so she wanted Asuka to hang on to it until Lynch could come back and win her title from Asuka. She states she made a monster when she handed the title to Asuka, and Asuka makes her way on out. Asuka gets on the mic, mocking Becky. "You are still 'Big Time' baby," she states before imitating crying. Lynch tries to interrupt Asuka, but she tells her to shut up and speaks something in Japanese that didn't sound friendly. Asuka states no one is ready for Asuka "because at Hell in a Cell, I'm ready to be (the) new Raw Women's Champion!" Big pop from the crowd.

Lynch starts to take exception--and out comes Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair!

Belair tells them both to stop. "I'm not over here crying and complaining that I have to defend my title at Hell in a Cell--not in a one on one match...it's a triple threat. I don't even have to get pinned to lose my title." She tells Asuka that she respects her, but last week Asuka kicked her so in their match tonight, "I'm gonna have a lot to say." She turns her attention to Lynch and tells Becs that she's eager to get her hands on Lynch. Belair hoists her belt up in front of Lynch and states "this is 100% not going anywhere. And if I have to, I will 100% drop you just like I did at WrestleMania!" Lynch shoves Belair; Asuka jumps on Lynch and fights her to the corner. Belair pops up and pulls Asuka off; the two argue until Lynch attacks. Belair gains the upper hand and hits the KOD to dump Lynch over the ropes while Asuka hit the Bump to send Lynch spilling to the floor. Asuka and Belair dance to Belair's music as Corey Graves hypes the upcoming singles match--after this word from their sponsors.

Singles Match: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Back from the break, and this match is under way. Becky Lynch is shown observing from ringside, scouting the competition ahead of their triple-threat on Sunday. Bell rings and Belair locks up with Asuka. Both women shove each other around the ring, looking to get the upper hand. Asuka wins the first takedown, Belair the second, and Lynch is now on commentary. Lynch guarantees to be the next champion while Belair uses a side headlock on Asuka; Jimmy Smith tells Lynch he doesn't think she can do it as Belair somersaults over Asuka, lands on her feet, and slaps her butt to taunt Asuka. Belair looks for a handstand and Asuka kicks her hard in the gut. The crowd is 65-35% Asuka-Belair, it seems. Belair takes Asuka to the corner and holds her there, pausing for a few moments before using a hair toss to send Asuka rolling to the other corner. Belair pulls her up and again uses the hair toss-this time the ref warns her. Belair charges Asuka in the corner but Asuka uses a drop toehold to send Belair into the buckles!

Asuka takes her turn in control, choking Belair in the corner as the ref counts a warning. Belair uses a suplex to drop Asuka, holds on and attempts a second--but Asuka wiggles free! Asuka with a takedown to the champ before slapping on an ankle lock! Belair attempts to reposition, but Asuka pulls her back to the middle of the ring and keeps the lock on for several long moments. Finally, the crowd lightly tries to rally Belair. Asuka transitions to a knee lock but Belair powers her way out of it. Asuka hops back on, slapping on a Guillotine! Belair sinks to the mat. The champ rallies, however, turning the Guillotine into a gut-wrench suplex! Belair with a handspring senton drop for a close two count. Again, Asuka slaps on a Guillotine! Belair powers to her feet and attempts to dump Asuka to the outside. Asuka attempts to counter and both women spill to the floor, sending us to another break!

Back from the break. We return to find both women landing strikes on each other. Asuka connects with a running Hip Attack and covers for a close two. Lynch, on commentary, gloats that she's loving watching her future opponents beat the tar out of each other. Asuka ascends the turnbuckles and is distracted by Lynch, allowing Belair to rally. Belair climbs the middle turnbuckles and clubs Asuka in the back. Belair looks for a Superplex but Asuka fights her off. Belair back-flips to the ring but Asuka dives off right after her, hitting a drop kick right to the kisser of the champ! Belair rallies again, isolating Asuka in the corner. Belair sets up for a KOD but Asuka wiggles free--and seemingly injures her left knee. We get a replay and you can clearly see she landed bad; her foot and knee went differing ways.

Belair takes Asuka into the ring and has words with Lynch. Asuka manages to recover enough to hit a jumping knee for a close two. Asuka rubs some life into her knee. Belair ducks under a pair of kicks but Asuka locks on and slithers along the champ, attempting to cinch in an Asuka Lock. The crowd rallies behind the champ who powers her way to her feet. Belair rams Asuka into the turnbuckles to break the lock. Belair with a face-first inverted Michinoku. Asuka attempts to roll up Belair, but Belair rolls through and picks up the win! Immediately after the bell, Lynch attacks both women. She leaves them both laid out and backs up the ramp, yelling insults.

Your Winner, Bianca Belair!

Six-Man Tag Match: Ezekiel & the Mysterios vs Kevin Owens & the Alpha Academy

The Mysterios are out first as commentary hypes the tension between KO and Elias' younger brother, Ezekiel. We head to break. When we return, Ezekiel comes out to a nice pop. The heels are out after a quick prop for the Ezekiel/KO match this Sunday. Shoosh! Rey Mysterio starts off with Chad Gable. Rey battles the 4.0 GPA superstar and brings in Dom. Dom falls victim to a pair of suplex slams from Gable. Mysterio uses a wristlock toss to send Gable out of the ring. Kevin Owens enters the ring and charges; Dom ducks down and pulls the top rope to send KO flying to the outside! Otis enters the ring and both Mysterios work with Ezekiel to send Otis to the outside! Dom climbs the turnbuckles, playing up to the crowd--and is tosses off the top by Chad Gable, sending the youngster down hard into the floor and barricade. We head to another break.

