Meeting Between MJF And Tony Khan Reportedly Scheduled

A report from Fightful Select has revealed MJF remained in Las Vegas following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, with a sit-down meeting between himself and AEW President Tony Khan scheduled.
The report also notes they have been unable to confirm if MJF not showing up to a scheduled meet and greet at AEW FanFest on Saturday was a legitimate or if had evolved into an elaborate work
During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan declined to comment on the situation.
