Meeting Between MJF And Tony Khan Reportedly Scheduled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

A report from Fightful Select has revealed MJF remained in Las Vegas following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, with a sit-down meeting between himself and AEW President Tony Khan scheduled.

The report also notes they have been unable to confirm if MJF not showing up to a scheduled meet and greet at AEW FanFest on Saturday was a legitimate or if had evolved into an elaborate work

During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan declined to comment on the situation.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #mjf #tony khan #double or nothing

