Tony Khan Addresses No Casino Battle Royale At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

During the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view media scrum, Tony Khan addressed there being no casino-themed match (Casino Ladder Match or Casino Battle Royale) at the event for the first time ever. Here is what Khan said:

“It would arguably get more wrestlers on, but I don’t think it would spotlight people as much and it’s a longer match. Historically, a lot of entrances and you talk about a match that could burn the crowd out on a night where we’re trying to do that. Doing 21 entrances isn’t necessarily the way to go. Also, I didn’t want to have somebody come out, the winner of the match could tip what was going to happen in the main event. It could have been somebody that was a good matchup for either person. I also thought it was probably better to have Darby and Kyle do a great match at the length they did, which was a kick ass and hot match versus sticking them in with 19 other people where, anybody else, a mixed trios would have made sense there, the other matches on the card were all in good spots. Death Triangle and House of Black, with Fenix coming back, they deserved a good trios match. They kicked ass versus

Watch the DoN Media Scrum below:

Source: Fightful
Tags: #aew #double or nothing #tony khan

