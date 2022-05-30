WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Athena Comments On Her AEW Debut, Thanks Fans For Their Welcome

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

Athena Comments On Her AEW Debut, Thanks Fans For Their Welcome

Athena, better known to WWE fans as Ember Moon took to Twitter to comment on her surprise appearance during Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. In her tweet she thanked the Las Vegas fans for giving her a warm welcome back and promised that fans will not be disappointed:

“On top of the world!!! Still can’t believe last night happened. Thank you. @aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole nother level now because I am #AllElite!! #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha.”

Read more news on WNS:

AEW Stars More Willing Than Ever To Jumping Ship To WWE

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez looked at the unfolding situation with MJF in AEW and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 29, 2022 10:36AM


Tags: #aew #athena #ember moon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76551/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π