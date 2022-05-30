Athena Comments On Her AEW Debut, Thanks Fans For Their Welcome

Athena, better known to WWE fans as Ember Moon took to Twitter to comment on her surprise appearance during Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. In her tweet she thanked the Las Vegas fans for giving her a warm welcome back and promised that fans will not be disappointed:
“On top of the world!!! Still can’t believe last night happened. Thank you. @aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole nother level now because I am #AllElite!! #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha.”
On top of the world!!! Still can't believe last night happened. Thank you .@aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won't be disappointed!! I'm on a whole 'nother level now because I am #AllElite!!#FallenGoddess #TheAlpha https://t.co/dHmQIospZ2— Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) May 30, 2022
