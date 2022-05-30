WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Legendary FMW Star Seiji "Tarzan" Goto Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

FMW legend Seiji "Tarzan" Goto has passed aged 58, according to a report from F4WOnline.com. Goto is reported to have died following a battle with liver cancer.

Goto started his career in sumo before joining the world of professional wrestling and is noted for his hardcore style in which he wrestled in the first-ever no ropes exploding barbed wire deathmatch in 1990.

Like many Japanese wrestlers, he toured extensively in North America and competed in ECW in July 1996, facing Axl Rotten twice, including at the Heat Wave special.

WNS extended our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Goto's friends and family.

Atsushi Onita vs. Tarzan Goto (No Ropes Exploding Barbed Wire Cage Death Match)

 

