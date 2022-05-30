AEW Reportedly Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium For Grand Slam Special In September

All Elite Wrestling is planning to return to the Arthur Ashe stadium once again later this year, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reporting that the venue has been booked for the AEW Grand Slam event in mid-September.

“Grand Slam, which he [Khan] has talked about, they’re going to do it. He wants Grand Slam to be an annual tradition as the biggest TV of the year. He did not say this, but we in fact know, it will be mid-September on a Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe stadium, they’ve got it booked.”

AEW held its first stadium show last September with the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

