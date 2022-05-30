AEW Reportedly Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium For Grand Slam Special In September

All Elite Wrestling is planning to return to the Arthur Ashe stadium once again later this year, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reporting that the venue has been booked for the AEW Grand Slam event in mid-September.
“Grand Slam, which he [Khan] has talked about, they’re going to do it. He wants Grand Slam to be an annual tradition as the biggest TV of the year. He did not say this, but we in fact know, it will be mid-September on a Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe stadium, they’ve got it booked.”
AEW held its first stadium show last September with the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
⚡ Tony Khan Says "F*cking B*llsh*t" To Those Denying CM Punk's Worth To AEW
AEW President Tony Khan and CM Punk were asked about Eric Bischoff's recent comments during the Double or Nothing Media Scrum. Bischoff rece [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 30, 2022 07:32AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com