AEW Announces Two Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

AEW has announced the card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 2 matches including Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth in Singles action and reigning ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati in a ROH Women’s World Title Match:

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth

- Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Mazzerati in a ROH Women’s World Championship Match.