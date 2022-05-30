AEW Announces Two Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 2 matches including Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth in Singles action and reigning ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati in a ROH Women’s World Title Match:
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth
- Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Mazzerati in a ROH Women’s World Championship Match.
TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation, @Takesoup takes on #TheWingmen's @ryrynemnem at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/aRX1lXKm7h— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
On #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, @ringofhonor's Women's World Champion @RealMMartinez puts her title on the line against @Mazzerati3! pic.twitter.com/uo0EiN1qVa— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
