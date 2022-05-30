WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Comments On Who He Would Like To Wrestle At Forbidden Door

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

During AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, CM Punk was asked who he would like to wrestle at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view which will also feature NJPW talent. He said:

"I think [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, [Will] Ospreay, guys like that I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with. AEW talent — I always think number one with a bullet is going to be Bryan Danielson. I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley — I’ve wrestled Dean Ambrose, so that’s an interesting match up. There’s still guys on my list that I’ve never wrestled with, Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks. I could probably finish out my career wrestling FTR every day for the rest of my life, and it could be different and fun every single time. Will Hobbs is another guy that I think has all the potential in the world. We’ve got a really stacked roster. It’s almost a crime that we can’t do everybody justice at once, but I think we’re getting there with baby steps. I think we’re learning. I think we make mistakes, but instead of dwelling on it and punishing other people or ourselves, I think we move on and try to learn from things. But Bryan Danielson will probably be the first guy that comes to mind. Very selfishly, I’d love to wrestle him."

Tags: #aew #njpw #forbidden door #cm punk

