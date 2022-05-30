Championship Contenders Match, Cody Rhodes Responds To Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and More Set For Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE tonight present their go-home episode of RAW in Des Moines, the final episode before the Hell in a Cell PPV next Sunday. The following matches have been announced for the broadcast on USA Network:
- Championship Contenders Match: Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos
- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
- Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP have a contract signing for Hell in a Cell
- Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins’ attack
- Lacey Evans vs. TBD
⚡ The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Receives New WWE Ring Name
Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE legend The Rock has a new ring name. She will now be known as Ava Raine when she gets called up to the WWE N [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 29, 2022 03:03PM
