Championship Contenders Match, Cody Rhodes Responds To Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and More Set For Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE tonight present their go-home episode of RAW in Des Moines, the final episode before the Hell in a Cell PPV next Sunday. The following matches have been announced for the broadcast on USA Network:

- Championship Contenders Match: Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos

- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

- Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP have a contract signing for Hell in a Cell

- Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins’ attack

- Lacey Evans vs. TBD