WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

MJF Didn't Hang Around After Double or Nothing Match, Tony Khan Declines To Comment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

MJF Didn't Hang Around After Double or Nothing Match, Tony Khan Declines To Comment

Following no-showing a scheduled AEW meet and greet on Saturday, MJF did appear at last night's Double or Nothing, losing his match against Wardlow and being taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports MJF only arrived shortly before his match and left immediately after and "has a lot to think about" with regards to his future.

Tony Khan was asked about the MJF situation in a post-PPV media scrum and refused to pass comment saying, "I'm not gonna comment on that. I've got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I'm not going to comment on that."

Watch the DoN Media Scrum below:


Tags: #aew #mjf #double or nothing #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76543/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π