MJF Didn't Hang Around After Double or Nothing Match, Tony Khan Declines To Comment

Following no-showing a scheduled AEW meet and greet on Saturday, MJF did appear at last night's Double or Nothing, losing his match against Wardlow and being taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports MJF only arrived shortly before his match and left immediately after and "has a lot to think about" with regards to his future.

Tony Khan was asked about the MJF situation in a post-PPV media scrum and refused to pass comment saying, "I'm not gonna comment on that. I've got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I'm not going to comment on that."

Watch the DoN Media Scrum below: