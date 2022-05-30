RUSH Debuts In AEW, 10-Man Tag Team Match Set For Dynamite, Attendance Revealed For Double Or Nothing

- During Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view RUSH arrived in AEW, with the former ROH World Champion appearing in a segment with Andrade El Idolo. RUSH appeared in a vignette where El Idolo said he was being tired of associating with losers and noted he had a new business partner, which ended up being RUSH. RUSH has been out of action since last August due to a knee injury:
.@AndradeElIdolo introduces his "New Business Partner", #Rush to #AEW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Get #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT Two huge matches left; there's still time to order! pic.twitter.com/bAUiYteCIj
- A mega-sized tag match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on during the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view that The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and reDRagon will go up against The Hardys, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy on Wednesday’s show Los Angeles on TBS.
10 man tag announced for Wednesday's #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/WuFJ1XoilO— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) May 30, 2022
- AEW revealed that Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing had 14,459 in attendance in the venue for the show. The company reports this as the highest attendance for a Double or Nothing event.
A sold out T-Mobile Arena of 14,459 for AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 pic.twitter.com/5EDrn8Pxbx— Murphhh (@JoshiPW4Life) May 30, 2022
