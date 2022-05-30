RUSH Debuts In AEW, 10-Man Tag Team Match Set For Dynamite, Attendance Revealed For Double Or Nothing

- During Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view RUSH arrived in AEW, with the former ROH World Champion appearing in a segment with Andrade El Idolo. RUSH appeared in a vignette where El Idolo said he was being tired of associating with losers and noted he had a new business partner, which ended up being RUSH. RUSH has been out of action since last August due to a knee injury:

- A mega-sized tag match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on during the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view that The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and reDRagon will go up against The Hardys, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy on Wednesday’s show Los Angeles on TBS.

- AEW revealed that Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing had 14,459 in attendance in the venue for the show. The company reports this as the highest attendance for a Double or Nothing event.